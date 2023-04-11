UVA School of Law expanding loan forgiveness program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law says it will expand its loan forgiveness program this year so more graduates will be eligible for benefits.

“The goal of this expansion was to really empower our students to seriously consider careers as public service lawyers,” Assistant Dean for Public Service Leah Gould said.

The expansion is made possible by alumni and other donors.

