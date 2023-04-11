Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA School of Law expanding loan forgiveness program

The UVA School of Law says it will expand its loan forgiveness program this year so more graduates will be eligible for benefits.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law says it will expand its loan forgiveness program this year so more graduates will be eligible for benefits.

“The goal of this expansion was to really empower our students to seriously consider careers as public service lawyers,” Assistant Dean for Public Service Leah Gould said.

The expansion is made possible by alumni and other donors.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Scottsville Elementary
Scottsville Elementary fifth grade class trip fully funded in under one month
Sign for Wicked Hits along Harris Street
Charlottesville police make arrest in Harris Street shooting case
(FILE)
New technology helping UVA Health to quickly detect liver disease
van der Linde Recycling in Fluvanna County
Community and state officials tour Fluvanna County recycling center