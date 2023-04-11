Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another stellar day across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Our warming trend will take temperatures into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, we are watching the Gulf of Mexico. A developing system there will bring a chance for a few showers Friday. While a cold front to the west will bring additional showers to the region Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

