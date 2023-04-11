Advertise With Us
Travis Watson brings his Legacy Driven Training program to Charlottesville

Travis Watson
Travis Watson(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Travis Watson is one of the greatest rebounders in UVA basketball history. He had a successful pro career overseas, and is now back in Charlottesville, mentoring kids as a way to give to the community.

Watson has been training and mentoring kids in basketball since he retired from the game eight years ago.

“It’s a passion of mine: Basketball has always been in my life and helping kids,” he said.

Watson has teamed up with the Players’ Zone Basketball Gym in Charlottesville, putting in work as the director of training.

Watson says his ultimate goal is to establish his Legacy Driven Training program into a nonprofit organization.

