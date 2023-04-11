Advertise With Us
Scottsville Elementary fifth grade class trip fully funded in under one month

Scottsville Elementary fifth graders were originally unable to take a class trip due to COVID-19 restrictions.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville Elementary fifth graders were originally unable to take a class trip due to COVID-19 restrictions, but now, with fundraising and some help from the Scottsville community, the class is headed to Virginia Beach in May.

“When the students were talking about where they wanted to go, they came up with that some of the students had not seen the ocean, and we just felt like it was really important to get these kids there,” PTO President Sarah Morris said.

The students will be touring the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Museum and spending some time by the ocean.

“This group had missed all of these opportunities because of the pandemic, and the PTO as a group decided that we should go ahead and try to fundraise for this trip,” Morris said.

In under a month, the school went from having no money from the trip to being fully funded, all thanks to the community.

“They give tirelessly of their time and energy to make fun educational things happen. This example is just one of many,” Scottsville Elementary Assistant Principal Christa Livermon said.

