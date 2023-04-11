Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sabato believes Virginia elections will be political barometer for the country

Larry Sabato (FILE)
Larry Sabato (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A political expert at the University of Virginia believes abortion issues will likely have a big impact on the upcoming elections in the commonwealth.

Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says Virginia is in a unique position since all 140 seats are up for grabs this year. He thinks it will give the Democratic candidates a boost for the state legislature.

“Most states have no major elections plan between now and the presidential race in 2024, so we will be a barometer for the reaction, and the reaction so far has been very pro Democratic,” Sabato said.

He says we will have to wait and see what happens at the federal level to resolve some of the debate around the abortion pill; Whether the be through executive action, legislation, or further judicial appeals.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Ribbon cutting at the new Boys & Girls Club in Albemarle County
New Boys & Girls Club facility opens in Albemarle County
Ribbon cutting at the new Boys & Girls Club in Albemarle County
New Boys & Girls Club facility opens in Albemarle County
morning rush 041123
MORNING RUSH: Dewberry, Dem Debate, UVA Housing
morning rush 041123
Morning Rush: Dewberry, Dem Debate, UVA Housing