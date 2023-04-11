Sabato believes Virginia elections will be political barometer for the country

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A political expert at the University of Virginia believes abortion issues will likely have a big impact on the upcoming elections in the commonwealth.

Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says Virginia is in a unique position since all 140 seats are up for grabs this year. He thinks it will give the Democratic candidates a boost for the state legislature.

“Most states have no major elections plan between now and the presidential race in 2024, so we will be a barometer for the reaction, and the reaction so far has been very pro Democratic,” Sabato said.

He says we will have to wait and see what happens at the federal level to resolve some of the debate around the abortion pill; Whether the be through executive action, legislation, or further judicial appeals.

