New technology helping UVA Health to quickly detect liver disease

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is using new technology to quickly detect liver disease.

“With the availability of this new software, it has definitely made a huge difference. Previously, the software would take little more time. But this is much faster, and here we can provide the information same day,” Doctor Rachita Khot said.

UVA Health is already using the new technology at the main hospital and says it does not take longer than a normal MRI scan.

