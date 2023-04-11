New Boys & Girls Club facility opens in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia cut the ribbon on its new facility next to Albemarle High School Monday, April 10.

It’s a project 10 years in the making, and will give hundreds of children a place to go after school.

The building will also be shared with Albemarle County Pulic Schools during the day. It has two gyms, a STEM lab, media center, kitchen, squash courts, and outdoor basketball courts.

“Parents need to know that their kids are in a safe place when they’re not at home and when they’re not at school, and so this facility provides that. The kids also need a space where they can go and they can build trusted relationships with adults they know care about them,” Kate Lamber said.

The club is open to kids ages 5 to 18, and costs $35 or less per year.

