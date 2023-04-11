Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New Boys & Girls Club facility opens in Albemarle County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia cut the ribbon on its new facility next to Albemarle High School Monday, April 10.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia cut the ribbon on its new facility next to Albemarle High School Monday, April 10.

It’s a project 10 years in the making, and will give hundreds of children a place to go after school.

The building will also be shared with Albemarle County Pulic Schools during the day. It has two gyms, a STEM lab, media center, kitchen, squash courts, and outdoor basketball courts.

“Parents need to know that their kids are in a safe place when they’re not at home and when they’re not at school, and so this facility provides that. The kids also need a space where they can go and they can build trusted relationships with adults they know care about them,” Kate Lamber said.

The club is open to kids ages 5 to 18, and costs $35 or less per year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Larry Sabato (FILE)
Sabato believes Virginia elections will be political barometer for the country
Ribbon cutting at the new Boys & Girls Club in Albemarle County
New Boys & Girls Club facility opens in Albemarle County
morning rush 041123
MORNING RUSH: Dewberry, Dem Debate, UVA Housing
morning rush 041123
Morning Rush: Dewberry, Dem Debate, UVA Housing