Morning Rush: Dewberry, Dem Debate, UVA Housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good Tuesday morning! Here’s a look at what you need to know as you head out the door:

The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers: What’s the future of the empty structure towering over the Downtown Mall?

Deeds, Hudson face off in fiery debate: State Senator Creigh Deeds did not hold back defending his record against challenger Del. Sally Hudson, who argued political leverage is more important than seniority. The two are facing off in the newly-drawn 11th district in the Virginia Senate.

Traffic Alert: Paving is set to begin Tuesday night at the I-64/Rte. 250 interchange in the Pantops-area

Second Year Housing: UVA looks to add residential options for students.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.