Free Book Bus surprises students at Virginia Institute of Autism

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Virginia Institute of Autism got a surprise visit from the Free Book Bus Tuesday, April 11.

“They get really excited knowing that some of their favorite books are likely to be on the bus,” Hilary Nagel with VIA said. “They can sit down and look through the books until they have come up with the two books that they’d like to have.”

Nagel helps coordinate surprise visits like these to help keep students interested in learning.

It also gives them a chance to socialize with one another outside the classroom.

“They like coming out and just being a part of the experience, and that’s welcomed as well,” Nagel said. “We want it to be a really relaxed, fun, meaningful experience, and that’s what we found with this initiative that we’re very, very grateful for.”

