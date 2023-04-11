Democratic candidates for Virginia’s newly draw 11th District have first public forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In less than a month people will start casting their votes in the Virginia primaries. Incumbent State Senator Creigh Deeds faced off against challenger and current 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson in their first debate at UVA on Monday night, April 10.

In the past, the two have been allies - but are now rivals for the 11th District Senate Seat. They debated who had gotten more accomplished in each of their terms.

”I’m the one that has my name on the bills. I’m the one doing the work. I’m a workhorse. I’m not a showhorse, you won’t see me stand up and give a lot of speeches because I don’t need to,” Deeds said.

”I’m a member of the minority in the house, when I pass bills I pass them with Republicans that means you have to put your name as second fiddle on the list. Who cares who gets the credit? All I care is getting work done for this community,” Hudson said in response.

Tensions were high when asked about the Affordable Energy Act.

“You weren’t involved in the negotiations at all. You showed up for the press conference and that’s about it,” Deeds said.

“I wrote it three years ago sir,” Hudson said.

”I don’t believe you,” Deeds said.

Deeds argued that being an effective legislator is about two things - seniority and relationships. He said Hudson would give that up by leaving the house.

“I’ve built relationships - my record shows that I’m effective, whether I’m in the minority or the majority, obviously more effective when I’m in the majority. But when I’m in the majority, if I’m returned, I will be no lower than the second-ranking house democrat in the legislature,” Deeds said.

Hudson argued that seniority matters less than leverage

“Even with no seniority at all, I have managed to push the pace on the priorities that this community holds most dear, including on a lot of problems that have been sitting on the back burner for the last 30 years on confronting climate change at the pace of the planet requires, on securing women’s rights,’ Hudson said.

