Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Crews respond to mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd in Stanley

As of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the mountain fire was not under control, per report from Stanley Fire Chief Pettit, and has so far burned an estimated 100 acres.
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.
Mountain fire off of Dovel Hollow Rd, Stanley.(Stanley Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit, as of Tuesday morning, fire crews have been on scene of an active mountain fire in the 2100 block of Dovel Hollow Rd, since Monday evening.

Nearly 40 firefighters from Stanley, Luray and Shenandoah, as well as Virginia Department of Forestry have responded to the scene and continue to fight the blaze. As of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, the mountain fire was not under control, per report from Chief Pettit, and has so far burned an estimated 100 acres.

Firefighters will remain on the scene, protecting structures in the area throughout Tuesday morning, until the fire is brought under control.

No injuries have been reported and Dovel Hollow Road remains closed at this time.

This remains a developing story, be sure to stay with WHSV for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Democratic candidates for Virginia's 11th District have first public forum
Democratic candidates for Virginia’s newly draw 11th District have first public forum
Waynesboro City Council hears from residents on lowered tax rate
Helping out at Tommy's Place
UVA players helping Yellow Door Foundation with Tommy’s Place
Traffic on Pantops
Paving work on Pantops-area diverging diamond set to start April 11