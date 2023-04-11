Advertise With Us
Community and state officials tour Fluvanna County recycling center

van der Linde Recycling (FILE)
van der Linde Recycling (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Leaders from across the commonwealth are touring van der Linde Recycling in Fluvanna County.

The company invited community and state officials to its facility Tuesday, April 11, in hopes of starting a conversation about the impact of recycling.

“It was fascinating to watch the process, because all we normally see are just the cans by the curbside,” Albemarle County Supervisor Diantha McKeel said.

“We can talk about how Richmond can better support these industries,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. ”We talked, especially today, about the mattresses that get rescued from our dormitories at our colleges, from military institutions.”

Del. Hudson says the tour put into perspective waste and recycling: “It’s great to see it all together, because you realize how much metal and wood and fabric and foam we’re producing in the world and all the different things that we could be using for instead,” the delegate said.

The company’s CEO says Virginia is the second largest importer of waste in the nation, and believes it won’t be long until we have a landfill shortage.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

