Charlottesville police make arrest in Harris Street shooting case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has arrested and charged a Palmyra man in connection with a shooting from February.

CPD announced Tuesday, April 11, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown was taken into custody without incident in Albemarle County. He is charged with:

Discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone

Felon in possession of a firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle

Malicious wounding

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday, February 8. Police were called out to Wicked Hits around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disorder. However, the call quickly escalated into a shooting. A little later, police say a man arrived at UVA Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RELATED:

PRESS RELEASE Update:



Suspect Arrested in Harris Street (Wicked Hits) Shooting Casehttps://t.co/d3MV4rdryv pic.twitter.com/yCIgBWvI9O — Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) April 11, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.