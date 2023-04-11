Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police make arrest in Harris Street shooting case

Sign for Wicked Hits along Harris Street
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has arrested and charged a Palmyra man in connection with a shooting from February.

CPD announced Tuesday, April 11, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown was taken into custody without incident in Albemarle County. He is charged with:

  • Discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle
  • Malicious wounding
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle

The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday, February 8. Police were called out to Wicked Hits around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disorder. However, the call quickly escalated into a shooting. A little later, police say a man arrived at UVA Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

