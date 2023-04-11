Advertise With Us
April Days Warm to Summer-like Levels through Mid-Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - April Days Warm to Summer-like levels as we move through the mid-week. Large area of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather for several more days. Wednesday and Thursday highs will top out in the 80s, with Thursday the warmest. More clouds will start to arrive Friday with some showers by evening and taking us into the start of Saturday. A cold front will approach on Sunday, to touch off some scattered showers and storms. The weekend is not a washout, there will be dry times. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, milder. Lows 45-50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, few showers by evening. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low 70s.

