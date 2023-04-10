VSP investigates a crash involving a state trooper in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a state trooper on Saturday night in Augusta County.

According to a statement by VSP, they received a call around 8:15 p.m. from someone reporting their car had been shot at while driving on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County. The caller was able to provide a description of the suspect car and a license plate number. The caller was not injured.

VSP said a trooper spotted the suspect car on I-81 in Rockingham County. As they crossed into Augusta County, a second trooper pulled out an emergency crossover to help. His emergency lights and sirens were on, but his patrol car collided with a 2020 Kia Sorento at mile marker 234.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Sorento were also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

VSP said the first trooper was able to stop the suspected vehicle. No weapon was found.

This investigation is ongoing.

