UVA players helping Yellow Door Foundation with Tommy’s Place

The Yellow Door Foundation helps kids and their families find comfort at a home away from home while undergoing treatment at UVA Health.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Yellow Door Foundation helps kids and their families find comfort at a home away from home while undergoing treatment at UVA Health.

“We cater to those kids who are immunocompromised,” JoAnne McTague with the foundation said. “So kids that have cancer, are undergoing a transplant, where communal living is really not the best option for their ultimate outcome.”

The Yellow Door Foundation is now moving in to a new apartment and naming it Tommy’s Place.

“We had a young man, Tommy Shade, who stayed with us for almost 700 days during his treatment for osteosarcoma,” McTague said. “Sadly, he passed in November.”

To honor his memory, Tommy’s Place will have items that represent all the things he loved.

“He had so much Eagles paraphernalia. His mom put his ashes in an Eagles’ urn,” McTague said.

Grayson Sallade and Connor Shellenberger, both players with the university’s lacrosse team, are helping with the move into Tommy’s Place.

“I think Connor and I have really been able to take this in our hands and try to help JoAnne as much as possible, and working with her - with this apartment specifically - has been great,” Sallade said.

“It was a NIL [name, image, likeness] opportunity that was a little bit different, because it wasn’t about a sponsorship or about money,” Shellenberger said. “It was about helping the Charlottesville community.”

Sallade says working with nonprofits help students find a home away from home during their time at UVA.

“I feel like I probably didn’t do as much as I should have in my first four years, but being a grad student, kind of, you got to open up your mind,” he said.

