Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, mother nature will turn up the heat the next several days. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and 60s today. Temperatures will warm into the 70s tomorrow, and 80s by Wednesday. Our next chance for showers will be this weekend. Have great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.