State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says it responded to a two-vehicle crash along Cross Country Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 7. A 2004 Chrysler Crossfire crossed the double-solid line and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan head on.

The driver of the Chrysler, 62-year-old Elise Laverne Mills of Gum Spring, died at the scene. VSP says she was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol is a contributing factor in this crash.

The Dodge driver, 46-year-old Steven Andrew Jarvis of Mineral, suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.