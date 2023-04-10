Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says it responded to a two-vehicle crash along Cross Country Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 7. A 2004 Chrysler Crossfire crossed the double-solid line and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan head on.

The driver of the Chrysler, 62-year-old Elise Laverne Mills of Gum Spring, died at the scene. VSP says she was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol is a contributing factor in this crash.

The Dodge driver, 46-year-old Steven Andrew Jarvis of Mineral, suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

(FILE)
Rite Aid opens in Scottsville
CODE Building (FILE)
CODE Building awarded platinum certification
MORNING RUSH 041023
Morning Rush: Lyft Carjacking, Home Depot Plans, Sunny Week
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA looking into adding more housing for its students