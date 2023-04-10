Rite Aid opens in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Rite Aid recently opened in Scottsville. It’s part of a pilot program to stop pharmacy deserts in under-served communities.

Pharmacy deserts are neighborhoods where the average distance to the nearest pharmacy is a mile or more.

A Rite Aid in Grottoes is expected to open later in April.

