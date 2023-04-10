Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Rite Aid opens in Scottsville

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Rite Aid recently opened in Scottsville. It’s part of a pilot program to stop pharmacy deserts in under-served communities.

Pharmacy deserts are neighborhoods where the average distance to the nearest pharmacy is a mile or more.

A Rite Aid in Grottoes is expected to open later in April.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

(FILE)
State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
CODE Building (FILE)
CODE Building awarded platinum certification
MORNING RUSH 041023
Morning Rush: Lyft Carjacking, Home Depot Plans, Sunny Week
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA looking into adding more housing for its students