Rite Aid opens in Scottsville
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Rite Aid recently opened in Scottsville. It’s part of a pilot program to stop pharmacy deserts in under-served communities.
Pharmacy deserts are neighborhoods where the average distance to the nearest pharmacy is a mile or more.
A Rite Aid in Grottoes is expected to open later in April.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.