Report: Buckingham County doesn’t have a functional registrar’s office

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County doesn’t have a functional registrar’s office, according to NBC News. It says four people quit, including the director of elections and general registrar, after harassment and claims from the chair of the Republican Party.

Those claims include voter fraud and not following rules during the November Election.

Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III sys the claims are not true.

“It was investigated by the Electoral Board, it was investigated by the commonwealth attorney, it was no fraud, no criminal acts,” he said. “What I think they want to do is teardown elections. I don’t think they believe in free and open and honest elections.”

Miles says, to his knowledge, the registrar’s office is open but not fully operational.

