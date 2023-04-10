Paving work on Pantops-area diverging diamond set to start April 11

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Heads up to drivers in the Pantops area of Albemarle County: Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are scheduled to start paving the diverging diamond at the Interstate 64 and Route 250 interchange Tuesday, April 11.

“Its sort of the final touching,” Spokesperson Sharon Ketcham said Monday, April 10.

Ketcham wants drivers to be mindful of the temporary changes coming their way.

“Give it a chance,” she said. “It is a different traffic pattern.”

There’ll be alternating lane closures, with flaggers and other VDOT workers assisting traffic.

“It’s extremely important to remember that when you’re going through that diverging diamond intersection, you are going through a work zone,” Ketcham said. “When you’re going through it, just take the extra time, give yourself the extra 5, 6 seconds to go 25 miles an hour, if not slower, because these guys are out there working in the overnight hours, as well. And just use extreme caution going through there.”

VDOT says the majority of the paving should be done by April 21.

