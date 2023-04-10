HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new art exhibit in Downtown Harrisonburg shows Ukrainian and immigrant culture through the lens of two local Ukrainian artists, Viktoriya Samoylov and Natalia Verko.

“They are incredible artists,” Jenny Burden with the Arts Council of the Valley, explained. “Their work is beautiful and the stories that they tell are beautiful. Here at the Arts Council, we want to celebrate the cultures that live here in Harrisonburg. The Ukrainian community is quite large. And we wanted to celebrate them.”

Samoylov was born in Ukraine and now lives in the Shenandoah Valley. Verko was born in Harrisonburg and her parents came to the U.S. in 1989. Both artists pull on their Ukrainian Roots to show culture and hardship in the art from the late 1980s to now as the war continues in Ukraine.

“‘Her Wounded Soul’ is the name of the exhibit and ‘she’ is Ukraine. What is happening today, is displayed in these images. We want to show the cultures that are here, the people that live here in Harrisonburg, the rich rich diversity if you will,” Burden added.

Samoylov and Verko appeared on “Daybreak After Hours” Monday morning to talk about what inspired them to create this exhibit and what they hope people will gain from viewing the gallery.

The two artists say the exhibit is not only a reflection of the horrors of today but also shows the “complexity of culture that is the Ukrainian people.”

The exhibit opened on April 7 and will be open until April 28 at Smith House Galleries at the Arts Council of the Valley in Downtown Harrisonburg.

