Great start to the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering spectacular conditions today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. A southerly flow is expected to warm temperatures into the 70s Tuesday, and the 80s by Wednesday. The above normal conditions will take us into the weekend. Our next chance for rain will be Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...LOw: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

