Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Frost Alert Overnight. Temperatures Warming Back Up this Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After another Cold Spring night with areas of frost by morning, temperatures will turn much warmer this week. A large area of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern this week, with temperatures warming and a dry stretch of days. Temperatures will return to Summer-like levels by the mid and late week. More clouds may start to arrive later Friday, but currently, expecting dry conditions, until this weekend, with the return of showers and possible storms.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Areas of Frost. Lows 32-38.

Tuesday: More sunshine and pleasantly warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, war. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Cooler, few showers. Variable clouds. Highs low 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Great start to the week
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and seasonal