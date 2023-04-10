Frost Alert Overnight. Temperatures Warming Back Up this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After another Cold Spring night with areas of frost by morning, temperatures will turn much warmer this week. A large area of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern this week, with temperatures warming and a dry stretch of days. Temperatures will return to Summer-like levels by the mid and late week. More clouds may start to arrive later Friday, but currently, expecting dry conditions, until this weekend, with the return of showers and possible storms.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Areas of Frost. Lows 32-38.

Tuesday: More sunshine and pleasantly warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, war. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Cooler, few showers. Variable clouds. Highs low 70s.

