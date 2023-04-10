Advertise With Us
The Dewberry stands empty, and it’s silence from the developers

Dewberry building on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The only change the skeletal Dewberry building structure has seen in years was a temporary mural draped and wrapped around it by Friends of Charlottesville Downtown. That covering is slated to come down in a few months, then it’s back to square one.

“It used to interest me, but now I just don’t even look at it,” UVA student Loretta Dredger said.

Dredger gets an eyeful of the promised hotel every day on the way to her work at The Haven.

“I think it’s better than what is above it, which is just kind of nothingness. I like the mural, but I think there could be more,” she said.

Charlottesville has heard that request before: “This building here was planned for a luxurious hotel, I don’t know, 10, 15 years ago? It got caught into some financing and some other issues and it’s pretty much been on stall for many years, and we’ve gotten a lot of requests about what’s the status of it,” Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade said.

John Dewberry bought the unfinished hotel back in 2012 for $6.25 million. His Georgia-based LLC. is still listed as the owner.

Letting the site sit like this may be annoying to some, but it isn’t breaking any laws.

“They’re doing what they have to do as far as keeping the building safe. They’re paying their taxes,” Wade said.

Lots of taxes: The city says the developer paid $71,902.08 in 2022, and $70,693.26 in 2021.

“Unless the building is posing a hazard or risk to the city, the city can’t come in and knock it down and take over. It’s going to be up to the owners to determine if they still want to follow through with whether that’s a hotel or mixed use for the property,” AC Rieman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “As long as the owners comply with the State Property Maintenance code, they are allowed to let that building sit in whatever kind of capacity they deem fit.”

James Freas is Charlottesville’s director of Neighborhood Development Services. He says he started in September 2021, and has yet to hear from Dewberry.

Freas is not alone: Dewberry’s wife was supposed to visit when the temporary mural went up in February 2022, but rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Charlottesville is still waiting for that visit, and some change.

“Those communication lines are open and I know that the city is here, willing to work with them to get this built so that it can be used because it’s a beautiful building and it’s a lot of opportunities there,” Wade said.

NBC29 reached out to the developer for his side on this ongoing issue, but have not heard back.

