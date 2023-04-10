CODE Building awarded platinum certification

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center Of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) Building on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall has achieved LEED platinum certification. It is the highest green building certification possible.

The goal of LEED is to reduce contributions to climate change.

The CODE Building has sustainability features that allows it to harvest rainwater and provide irrigation to green roof spaces.

