CODE Building awarded platinum certification

CODE Building (FILE)
CODE Building (FILE)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center Of Developing Entrepreneurs (CODE) Building on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall has achieved LEED platinum certification. It is the highest green building certification possible.

The goal of LEED is to reduce contributions to climate change.

The CODE Building has sustainability features that allows it to harvest rainwater and provide irrigation to green roof spaces.

