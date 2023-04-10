Charlottesville Police Department not regularly working with Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says working with the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force is not in its budget.

CPD disassociated with JADE while under the leadership of the previous police chief, RaShall Brackney.

The two did work together in March during an investigation in the city. However, a spokesperson for the department says this does not mean CPD is a member of JADE again.

“If anyone has information on criminal activity, of course, that’s a valuable resource to us. And if it’s someone like JADE, if it’s someone like a neighboring law enforcement entity, we’re going to take that information and work with them to solve the problems within our city,” Public Information Officer Kyle Ervin said.

The Charlottesville Police Department says it helped JADE execute a search warrant to arrest an individual.

