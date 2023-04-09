Advertise With Us
Virginia beats Miami at Davenport Field Easter Sunday

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia baseball is knocking out another win at Davenport Field, this time against Miami.

UVA has won a program record 20 straight games going back to last season, and the Cavaliers are 19-0 at home this season.

The final score Sunday, April 9, was 6-2 Virginia.

The Cavaliers will host Richmond Tuesday.

