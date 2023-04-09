Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA grad student helping other first-generation Cavaliers

The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A first-generation University of Virginia student has created a mentorship program to help others like her.

Zehra Demir says her father immigrated from Turkey, and her family grew up in a low-income household. She struggled at Virginia Tech, and discovered she had a learning disability.

Zehra says mentorship gave her hope.

“The First Gen Faculty Lunch Series was started through FGSE, or the First Gen Graduate Coalition,” she said.

Now, she is pursuing a PhD, along with evolving the mentorship program.

“This was an idea that was fostered and thought up as a group, and I was the one to kind of try to put the pieces in place to actually launch it, but this was done with support of the entire group,” Zehra said.

A first-generation lunch series was launched in March.

“The lunch series is an opportunity for graduate students to meet with first-gen faculty across Grounds as a way to interact with these faculty members in a low-risk, community-building environment,” Zehra said.

She says the series included three faculty members and 10 graduate students from all fields.

“Getting them to have a conversation with grad students that are going through the things that they went through, just you know, so many years back, and I think that’s powerful,” she said.

Zehra hopes to have another lunch series event in the fall, and continue it each semester.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville nonprofit holds Easter events
Albemarle County police car
Albemarle police respond to reported carjacking in Crozet
UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts the 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
City council unanimously approves putting funding youth internship program
City council unanimously approves funding youth internship program