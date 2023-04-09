Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosts event in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club hosted a Fast CAT event on Easter Sunday.

“We are at the Weyer’s Cave Community Center running the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club’s 5th annual Fast Cat event. Fast CAT stands for a coursing ability test, so basically, the dog chases a lure down a 100-yard course; it is timed, and the fastest dog wins,” said Marcie Smith, President of the Shenandoah Kennel Club.

Smith said this event was a good way for people to be active with their dogs and the club.

“It is a good way for people to get more involved with the kennel club, which has been a Harrisonburg institution since the 1960s,” she said. ”The human-animal bond is a really important thing for society. It just makes everyone happier, gets us off the couch, and gets exercise for our dogs. Our dogs love spending time with us.”

This was the second year Tamara Sandy and her dog Callie participated in the event.

“This is so mentally stimulating for the dogs. It keeps the dogs in shape; it’s something fun that they are naturally inclined to do. It’s something that they can’t normally do in their own backyard. They do get to exercise their prey drive in a really constructive way,” Sandy said.

Smith said there are opportunities at the event to practice.

“We have what is called try-its, fun runs in which you don’t need any registration papers. You just come pay $10, and we let you run and practice. We help you try to get your dog to get the idea of it,” she said.

