No. 7 UVA baseball beats Miami 6-5, wins record 20th straight home game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 7 UVa baseball team (27-4, 10-4 ACC) got three hits from Jake Gelof including an RBI double in the sixth inning scoring the go-ahead run and game-winning run in a 6-5 win over Miami Saturday night at Disharoon Park.

The ‘Hoos clinch the series win over No. 20 Miami after also winning Friday night 14-2. Virginia sets a school record with its 20th straight home win going back to the end of last season. The ‘Hoos are now 19-0 at home this season. Virginia has the longest home win streak in the nation.

Virginia and Miami play game three of their series Sunday at 1pm.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• The lead changed hand five times and the game was tied twice.

• Griff O’Ferrall continued his red-hot hitting at the plate, with his third 3+ hit effort in as many games. He is 10-for-15 (.667) with two doubles, two RBI and six runs scored. He has reached base safely in the last 22 games.

• Kyle Teel was one of three Cavaliers with three-hit performances. The Cavalier backstop went 3-for-4 with a run scored and has now reached base in all 31 games this year.

• Nick Parker made his first start on the mound since leaving the March 24 series opener against Florida State after he was struck in the head by a line drive. The righthander pitched the first four innings, allowed four runs and struck out three in his return. He has pitched four or more innings in all but one appearance this season. UVA is 7-0 in games Parker starts on the mound.

• Virginia recorded its last series victory over Miami in 2017, winning the final two games by a combined score of 21-10 in Charlottesville.

• UVA improved to 3-1 in one-run games in 2023.

• The Cavaliers are 14-3 this season when scoring in the first inning and 9-2 when their opponent scores in the first.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will wrap up the series against Miami on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch at Disharoon Park. Virginia will have righthander Jack O’Connor (2-1) on the mound and he will be opposed by righty Alejandro Torres (3-0).

