Internship program accepting applications in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Attention Youth Internship program is now taking applications.

The program is open for Charlottesville residents between the ages of 12 and 21. The goal is to help teens and young adults learn key skills that could help them land a job.

“It is about building resilience, it’s about networking and seeing yourself in a successful way, and young people need that modeling,” Misty Graves said.

Deadline to apply is May 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.