Happy Easter Sunday!!

By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Easter morning off with chilly temperatures and freeze and frost warnings. Expect to warm up to to around 50 nearing 10AM with daytime highs near 60. High pressure will keep pleasant dry conditions around for the next week with a nice warming trend. Not expecting another bout of rain until the weekend. Check back for updates.

Today: Pleasant and sunny. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Cold and clear, another chance for overnight frost. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Mild and sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Warm and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Friday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s

Saturday: Tracking scattered showers.

