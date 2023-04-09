Easter service held at UVA Amphitheater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many gathered Sunday morning at the UVA Amphitheater to celebrate Easter.

“You have people coming from all different walks of life for a common purpose, and that’s to celebrate Easter,” Michael Guthrie said Sunday, April 9.

Guthrie helped organize the sunrise service.

“We had UVA professors here today, coaches, athletes, we had students, and then we had just folks who live here in Charlottesville who heard about this service at some point or another and now come back each and every year and it’s just something that they really look forward to,” he said.

“It means the world because I mean, you know, really early in the morning, super-cold weather, but there’s clearly something bigger here that bond’s us all together,” Tristan How said.

Guthrie says services like these are always special, and he hopes it spread some joy.

“What you hope is out of that comes new relationships, old friendships, rekindled, and people have an opportunity to really engage with each other, “There’s a lot of crummy stuff going on right now, but there’s a lot of good stuff going on, too,” Guthrie said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.