Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville nonprofit holds Easter events

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is bringing some Easter fun to kids in a handful of neighborhoods.

Come As You Are Cville held its annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 9, hiding candy in five different neighborhoods.

“I want them to understand that we care, we love them, and we’re here for them as well. You know, some parents may not have the capabilities to transport them to an Easter egg hunt or may not have the means to even afford candy for their children,” Executive Director Tristan Kabesa said.

Sunday’s events went from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Latest News

Albemarle County police car
Albemarle police respond to reported carjacking in Crozet
UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts the 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
City council unanimously approves putting funding youth internship program
City council unanimously approves funding youth internship program
Fourth Street Black History Pathway sign officially unveiled
Fourth Street Black History Pathway sign officially unveiled