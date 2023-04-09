Charlottesville nonprofit holds Easter events

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is bringing some Easter fun to kids in a handful of neighborhoods.

Come As You Are Cville held its annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 9, hiding candy in five different neighborhoods.

“I want them to understand that we care, we love them, and we’re here for them as well. You know, some parents may not have the capabilities to transport them to an Easter egg hunt or may not have the means to even afford candy for their children,” Executive Director Tristan Kabesa said.

Sunday’s events went from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.