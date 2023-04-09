Advertise With Us
Albemarle police respond to reported carjacking in Crozet

Albemarle County police car
Albemarle County police car(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a reported carjacking in the Crozet area.

ACPD announced Sunday, April 9, that it was called out to the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue around 3 a.m. A Lyft driver had reportedly picked up two teenagers in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue of Charlottesville and drove them to Crozet. After arriving, the suspects displayed a gun and told the driver to get out. The suspects then drove away towards Jarmans Gap.

The two suspects are described as one white male and one Black male, 16-or-17-years-old, and wearing all black clothing.

The stolen vehicle is a 4-door, white 2015 Toyota Corolla with a Virginia license plate TXJ-9242.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

