Albemarle police investigating reported carjacking in Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it has found the car involved in a reported carjacking incident.

ACPD announced Sunday, April 9, that it was called out to the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue around 3 a.m. A Lyft driver had reportedly picked up two teenagers in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue of Charlottesville and drove them to Crozet. After arriving, the suspects displayed a gun and told the driver to get out. The suspects then drove away towards Jarmans Gap area of Crozet.

The car was found in the Waynesboro area later in the day.

The two suspects are described as one white male and one Black male, 16-or-17-years-old, and wearing all black clothing.

The stolen vehicle is a 4-door, white 2015 Toyota Corolla with a Virginia license plate TXJ-9242.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Thanks to a tip, the vehicle has been recovered in Waynesboro. ACPD is still seeking the public's assistance with any information about the suspects. https://t.co/e1MnOGnm95 — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) April 9, 2023

