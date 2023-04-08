UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts the 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race

Advertise With Us
By Anahita Jafary
Apr. 8, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Army ROTC program hosted its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race.

The race is held in honor of First Lieutenant Robert Joseph Hess, who was killed in combat in Afghanistan on April 3, 2013.

“The Army is a family, and it’s important for family to remember each other, and especially the folks that don’t come home and R.J. is just one of them,” said R.J.’s father, Robert Hess.

In honor of R.J.’s love for animals, the event also sold raffle tickets and raised money for the Companion Animal Fund.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

