Pleasant Easter - Trending Warm and Dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly weather continued this Saturday, but warmer weather is slowly on it’s way. Protect tender plants and flowers overnight as widespread freeze and frost alerts will be in effect until early Sunday morning. Easter Sunday will be a beautiful, mild, sunny day, but there is a chance for another overnight freeze Sunday night before warming next week. The First Fridays at Five of the year will be a hot one with temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Tonight: Freeze and Frost Alerts overnight, with skies clearing. Lows in the 30′s.

Easter: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny and warming. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80.

Friday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Saturday: Tracking showers. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.