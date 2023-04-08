No. 3 UVA men's lacrosse dominates No. 10 North Carolina 19-12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 3 ranked UVa men’s lacrosse team dominated No. 10 North Carolina Friday night in Chapel Hill beating the Tar Heels 19-2.

After UNC scored the first goal of the game, Virginia’s Payton Cormier answered with a natural hat trick scoring the next three goals and UVa never trailed after that. Virginia built a 12-4 halftime lead and scored eight straight goals spanning both halves to build a 16-4 lead.

Cormier had a game-high five goals. Xander Dickson added three goals.

“It was a great night for Virginia Lacrosse,” said UVa coach Lars Tiffany after the game. “What really typified it was the way we played the ground balls. We were chopping. We were running through ground balls, highlighted by Grayson Sallade’s ground ball early in the game. We were going to slide, dive, fight – whatever we could. We have a great history of being tenacious off the ground and we certainly demonstrated that today to give us those extra opportunities.”

Virginia improves to 2-1 in the ACC and has now won five straight games over North Carolina.

Virginia improved to 58-32 in the all-time series against the Tar Heels, which began in 1938, and has now won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, including the last five.

UVA’s 58 wins in the series are the most over a single opponent in program history.

The Cavaliers also tallied their fifth consecutive win at Dorrance Field, a streak that began in 2018.

Virginia improved to 18-0 in games following a loss (within the same season). UVA has not suffered back-to-back losses since 2017, Lars Tiffany’s first year as Virginia head coach.

The Cavaliers won their fourth game of the season away from Klöckner Stadium, including their third true road game.

Lars Tiffany tallied his 75th win as Virginia head coach. Tiffany is now 75-28 at UVA.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

With two goals and two assists, Thomas McConvey extended his point streak to 62 games. Having registered at least one point in all 62 career games, McConvey’s streak is the longest among all active Division-I players. For his career, McConvey has amassed 147 goals and 62 assists.

With five goals and two assists, Payton Cormier extended his point streak to 37 games. During his streak, Cormier has registered 115 goals and 24 assists.

With 141 career goals in 48 games, Cormier moved to No. 4 on UVA’s all-time goals list. Cormier entered Friday’s game tied for eighth.

After being held scoreless in UVA’s last six games, Petey LaSalla finished with two goals. UVA is now 23-3 all-time when LaSalla registers at least one goal, including 4-0, in 2023.

Virginia posted a 7-0 run in the span of 9:29 between the second and third periods.

Attackman Connor Shellenberger missed the first game of his career due to a lower-extremity injury. Prior to Friday’s contest, Shellenberger had competed in the Cavaliers’ last 43 games, including 41 starts.

Freshman Truitt Sunderland made his first career start at attack. Sunderland is the only freshman to start in a game for the Cavaliers so far this season.

Midfielder Peter Garno made his first start of the season, the ninth of his career.

UP NEXTThe Cavaliers return to the Old North State to take on Duke (10-1, 3-0 ACC) on Saturday (April 15). Opening faceoff from Koskinen Field is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network.

