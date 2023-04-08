Madison County decorated with pinwheels for child abuse prevention awareness

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of blue and white pinwheels are decorating areas in Madison County and the Shenandoah Valley.

Braley and Thompson, a foster and adoption agency, placed the pinwheels to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.

“The goal is that we like to return the children home, because studies show that children do best in their biological homes even if they’re not perfect, which none are, but we have the option to foster short term, long term, and also foster to adopt,” said Sandra Bermudez with StepStone Family & Youth Services.

In Virginia, more than 5,000 children are in foster care.

If you are interested in fostering through Braley and Thompson, more information is available here.

