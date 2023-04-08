Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Madison County decorated with pinwheels for child abuse prevention awareness

Hundreds of blue and white pinwheels are decorating areas in Madison County and the Shenandoah Valley.
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of blue and white pinwheels are decorating areas in Madison County and the Shenandoah Valley.

Braley and Thompson, a foster and adoption agency, placed the pinwheels to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.

“The goal is that we like to return the children home, because studies show that children do best in their biological homes even if they’re not perfect, which none are, but we have the option to foster short term, long term, and also foster to adopt,” said Sandra Bermudez with StepStone Family & Youth Services.

In Virginia, more than 5,000 children are in foster care.

If you are interested in fostering through Braley and Thompson, more information is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Latest News

Pinwheels for Prevention
Madison County decorated with pinwheels for child abuse prevention awareness
CAT sign in Albemarle County
‘Bureaucracy’ creating challenges to add bus shelters in Albemarle County
Wildlife Center of Virginia releasing five black bears back into the wild
Wildlife Center of Virginia releasing five black bears back into the wild
Buford Middle School contracts Nielsen Builders for renovations
Buford Middle School contracts Nielsen Builders for renovations