Frost and freeze alert this Easter weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be cooler than usual this Saturday. A northeast breeze, cloudy sky all day.

Clearing and colder overnight. Cold enough for frosty and freezing conditions across the region by Easter morning. Protect tender plants and flowers tonight. Cover them or bring inside.

Pleasant sunshine returns Easter Sunday afternoon.

One more frost risk, before temperatures rise next week. Along with dry conditions.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night: Clearing and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Areas of frost.

Sunday: Sunshiny and milder in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Frost risk by Monday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sunny and more seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Milder and sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Warmer and mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 85 to 90 degrees! Feeling more like summer for the first Fridays after Five on the season in Charlottesville in the evening.

