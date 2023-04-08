Advertise With Us
Fourth Street Black History Pathway sign officially unveiled

On Fourth Street between West Main and Preston Avenue, the Black History Pathway sign has officially been unveiled.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Fourth Street between West Main and Preston Avenue, the Black History Pathway sign has officially been unveiled.

Alex Zan, one of the Charlottesville 12, came up with idea for the Black History Pathway in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unveiling couldn’t happen until now.

“This is to honor our elders,” Zan said. “Maintain, observe the rich history and contributions of African American heritage, Charlottesville and Albemarle. So happens, things happen quickly, people soon forget.”

Zan says the location also holds a personal meaning. It is across the street from the church where he was baptized and down the street from where he attended kindergarten, Venable Elementary School.

Berdell Fleming is a committee chair for the NAACP. She grew up in Charlottesville and attended a segregated high school.

“We have lost a lot of the unity. We have fractured communities, not just in Charlottesville, but all over the country unfortunately,” Fleming said. “[The sign] is very important. You have all those pathways, have footprints of what happened, was significant, and what made a difference.”

