Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

City council unanimously approves funding youth internship program

The money comes in the form of a $40,000 grant which will be given to the Department of Human Services.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council unanimously approved putting money from its Batten Family Fund towards a youth internship program in Charlottesville.

The money comes in the form of a $40,000 grant that will be given to the Department of Human Services. The funds will be used to pay interns as they learn key skills that will get them ready for the workforce.

“Really, the goal is to give kids an opportunity to get paid, earn money and to have something they are able to do to grow professional skills and begin a career path potentially,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

More information on how to sign up will be made available as it is released.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Latest News

UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts its 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
UVA’s Army ROTC program hosts the 10th annual Hess Memorial 5K race
Fourth Street Black History Pathway sign officially unveiled
Fourth Street Black History Pathway sign officially unveiled
UVA’s Native American Student Union hosts its first powwow since the COVID-19 pandemic
UVA’s Native American Student Union hosts its first powwow since the COVID-19 pandemic
City council unanimously approves putting funding youth internship program
City council unanimously approves funding youth internship program