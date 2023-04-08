City council unanimously approves funding youth internship program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council unanimously approved putting money from its Batten Family Fund towards a youth internship program in Charlottesville.

The money comes in the form of a $40,000 grant that will be given to the Department of Human Services. The funds will be used to pay interns as they learn key skills that will get them ready for the workforce.

“Really, the goal is to give kids an opportunity to get paid, earn money and to have something they are able to do to grow professional skills and begin a career path potentially,” Councilor Michael Payne said.

More information on how to sign up will be made available as it is released.

