Waitlists open for Albemarle County housing voucher programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Waitlists are now open for some of Albemarle County’s housing voucher programs.

The programs provide monthly rental assistance so that families can have safe and affordable housing.

The Albemarle County Office of Housing says you can apply to as many wait lists as you want to, but to only apply to specific vouchers you are eligible for.

Due to the high demand for vouchers, all wait lists are lottery-based. Once the waiting lists close, complete applications will be sorted, at random, and a fixed number of applicants will be placed into the spots that are available.

You must apply for the waiting lists online through the county’s Housing Portal. No paper applications will be provided or accepted.

Applications close Thursday, April 13.

