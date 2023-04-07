Advertise With Us
Virginia ABC Stores closed Easter Sunday

Virginia ABC (FILE)
Virginia ABC (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed on Sunday, April 9, in observance of the Easter holiday.

The retail outlets will be open Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to regular closing hours and will reopen after Easter at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 10. 

