Virginia ABC Stores closed Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed on Sunday, April 9, in observance of the Easter holiday.

The retail outlets will be open Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to regular closing hours and will reopen after Easter at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

