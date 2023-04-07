Advertise With Us
UVA announces 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award winners

UVA Rotunda
UVA Rotunda
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Office for Sustainability has announced the winners of its 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award.

Winners are selected from four categories, those being UVA students, UVA faculty, UVA staff, and community members. Each winner receives $1,000 and will be officially recognized at a celebration later this spring.

“It’s great when we can see people or groups that are doing something really inspiring that they actually have the agency to do, and it gives each of us the opportunity to say, ‘I have opportunities as well to think about what contributions I can make,’” said Erika Herz with the UVA Office for Sustainability.

A list of the award winners is available here.

