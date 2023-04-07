Starting April 18, masking will only be required in certain areas of the UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting April 18, you will only have to wear a mask in certain areas of the UVA Medical Center.

UVA Health is also changing its visitor policy back to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s such an important time and we’re really excited to see visitation sort of getting back to more of a normal state,” UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said. “We know that as you’re in the hospital and healing having our loved ones at our bedside. It’s really important for that healing process.”

For higher risk patients and the spaces of the medical center dedicated to them, masks will remain mandatory.

UVA Health says it will continue to track COVID-19 and make adjustments as needed.

“We’re monitoring it every week. We look at our trends locally here, where COVID is heading, and also look at to national guidance as well. We will be reacting as needed if things change in our environment or if things change seasonally in our environment,” Horton said.

