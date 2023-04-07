Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Starting April 18, masking will only be required in certain areas of the UVA Medical Center

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting April 18, you will only have to wear a mask in certain areas of the UVA Medical Center.

UVA Health is also changing its visitor policy back to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s such an important time and we’re really excited to see visitation sort of getting back to more of a normal state,” UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said. “We know that as you’re in the hospital and healing having our loved ones at our bedside. It’s really important for that healing process.”

For higher risk patients and the spaces of the medical center dedicated to them, masks will remain mandatory.

UVA Health says it will continue to track COVID-19 and make adjustments as needed.

“We’re monitoring it every week. We look at our trends locally here, where COVID is heading, and also look at to national guidance as well. We will be reacting as needed if things change in our environment or if things change seasonally in our environment,” Horton said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Latest News

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC
Albemarle County working to reach more people through emergency communications
Charlottesville City Hall seal
Charlottesville adding $2 million to FY 2024 spending plan
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Waitlists open for Albemarle County housing voucher programs