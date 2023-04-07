Spring Chills Through the Easter Weekend - Sunday Morning, Frost/Freeze Conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chilly side of Spring will remain through the Easter Weekend. Cloudy and cool, but dry Saturday. Cold Easter Sunday morning, with frost/freeze conditions. A Freeze Watch is posted for the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Piedmont of Central Virginia. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Make preps to protect tender vegetation. Still across the rest of the region, frost is expected by Easter Sunday morning.

Skies clear into Easter Sunday morning and after the cold start, a cool, but pleasant afternoon with temperatures ranging form the upper 50s to low 60s. Another cold start into Monday morning is expected with more frost and freeze conditions. Temperatures will start to warm back up into next week, with a largely dry stretch.

Tonight: Showers end early. Cloudy and chilly. Some fog. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Saturday night, clearing and cold, frost and freeze. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Easter Sunday: Cold start, frosty. Mostly sunny, cool, but pleasant. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s. Frost ad freeze conditions.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Warmer, mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 50s.

Friday; Variable clouds and warm. Highs low to mid 80s.

