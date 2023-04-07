Much Cooler Into the Easter Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Out with the Summer-like Warmth and a return to the Much Cooler side of Spring! A cold front is pushing east tonight, taking the storm threat with it. Few scattered showers may linger tonight and at times Friday, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. This front will stall to our south and at the same time, high pressure to our north will funnel in northeast winds and much cooler air. This combination will keep us cloudy and cool, through Saturday.

Clearing and cold to start Easter Sunday morning with areas of frost. Sunshine returns with highs ranging form the upper 50s to low 60s. Another cold start into Monday morning is expected with more frost and some freeze concerns, Temperatures will start to warm back up into next week, with a largely dry stretch.

Tonight: Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and turning cooler. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday - Good Friday: Cloudy and much cooler. Some scattered showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Saturday night, clearing and cold, areas of frost. Lows low to mid 30s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s. Areas of frost.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Warmer, mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.